ELECTION: Every Lockyer candidate’s vision for the next term

WITH the local government elections just two weeks away, and early voting well underway, candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters.

The Gatton Star has spoken to every candidate running for the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and put three key questions to them – to help you make an informed choice at the ballot box.

See the responces from all 12 candidates below:

Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Regina Samykanu Vuthapanich. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Regina Samykanu-Vuthapanich

I have qualification in nursing and Agriculture, experiences in teaching, business management, disability and mental health. I actively involve in community development and engagement.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

There are so many areas that needs to be improved.

A) The appearance of the entrance to our townships for example Lake Apex;

B) Enhance the relationship with business in the Lockyer;

C) Built and maintain facilities so the public and passer-by travellers are drawn to stop for breaks in their journey. Where families enjoy picnics and spend money in our shops;

D) Footpath accessibility suitable for wheelly walkers and wheelchairs.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

As agriculture is a major industry in the Lockyer. I support what farmers can do best and facilitate accesses to make their farms viable. Anything that can reduce production cost, maximise output and add values to their businesses. Water security is by far my main focus. I will work together with state and federal government to fast track pipelines to the Lockyer, as well as building more water storage capacity. I will work toward practical water conservation, flood mitigation and tree clearance plans. I will ensure farmers receive incentives for their effort in saving irrigation water, and particularly rate subsidies to combat the current coronavirus pandemic crisis. I support the roles of University and DAFF in providing education, training and research to ensure farmers have access to advanced technologies such as precision agriculture, sustainable farming practices and clean technologies. I support any conventional, organic, lifestyle farming practices that keep our soils and waterways healthy for our next generations.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

We need to develop good transport systems to the region which encourage more people to move into the Lockyer and provide adequate leisure activities such as movies (cinema), skateboard, exercise equipment, bowling alley etc. I will work towards setting up long term plans on infrastructure such as housing, water, sewage, and productive collection of rubbishes. Most importantly we need to establish economical living conditions and attractive rates and other incentives to encourage new investors to the Lockyer. I will work together with state and federal government to bring about healthcare and boosting existing hospital services that is necessary for the Lockyer residents.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor and candidate Jason Cook. Picture: Dominic Elsome.

Jason Cook

Jason and his wife Cindy have raised their four children in the Lockyer Valley. Jason has over 20 years local business experience and community involvement.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

In the next four years, we need to continue to lobby the State and Federal Governments for vital infrastructure in our community such as a passenger rail service, a regional hospital and increased funding for our community centres. We need to ensure that those who have ongoing concerns about the Inland Rail project are listened to. I will continue to advocate for the need for quality roads, an improved waste management system and fair rates that deliver value for money. We also need to work with the community to deliver projects that bring our community together, such as adding a recreational facility at Hattonvale and improving our footpaths and disability access across the region. More than ever before, councillors need to continue to work as part of a team to deliver commonsense solutions and sound economic management. In return, we will see amazing results for our entire region.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Our region has been drought declared for nearly two years, and there is no denying that it is making things tough for our agricultural industry. We must continue to work collaboratively with the State and Federal Governments for greater certainty and security for Lockyer Valley water users. We need to work together to successfully source new water to ensure the longevity of our region. I have always been committed to advocating for fair water allocations for our producers so to allow them to grow their businesses and sustain our community for decades to come. We should lobby the State and Federal Governments for additional water sources so our local producers can profitably increase their production by increasing supply into the domestic and international markets. I will always support our agricultural industry – in the Lockyer Valley, it means jobs and economic prosperity.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Drive tourism is one of the biggest growth sectors of our economy. We need to invest in bringing these visitors to the Lockyer Valley to spend their money in our local shops like Forest Hill has done. But, to do that successfully, we need to need to invest in our local infrastructure – public toilets, better roads and good services. In order to deliver this investment into our local community, we need a strong balance sheet. In the past four years, we have reduced the Council’s debt by more than $11 million, developed a new corporate structure and completed an organisational effectiveness review. By investing in our financial stability and local economy, we can promote the Lockyer Valley as the perfect location for business and an ideal place to visit or raise your family.

Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Chris Wilson. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Chris Wilson

I am 34, married with two sons, and I am passionate about our region. I am an accountant and was elected to Council in 2016.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

The next four years is a really crucial period for our Council. We have worked hard to build a sound financial base during this term of Council. We have made huge inroads into Council debt by paying down $11.4M. We need to continue on this road. I believe my accounting expertise will again be pivotal to ensure this happens. Advocacy projects such as water security, inland rail, passenger rail and healthcare needs to remain a key focus of Council for the next 4 years. We have to ensure the best possible outcomes are achieved for our communities. We need to improve our connectivity through new footpaths and improved road networks. We need to look at organising a large regional event for the Lockyer Valley. We have a lot of small events, but nothing that “puts us on the map”. We have the best produce in the world, let’s celebrate it.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

The absolute number one project to support our agricultural sector for the next term of Council has to be the continued effort to fight for an additional water source in the Lockyer Valley. The Lockyer and Somerset Water Collaborative has made giant strides in recent times and this must continue with vigour. More water in our region will secure our economic future indefinitely. It is no secret that when our farmers are doing well, so is the rest of the region. This would have a huge flow on effect for local business and tourism. The newly elected Council needs to lobby State and Federal Governments at every opportunity. Aside from water, we need to continue to support farmers to ensure they have an available workforce. A new major regional event will also help showcase our agricultural sector.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

I would like to see Council refocus our regional and economic development team on a more local approach. If elected, I will be lobbying my colleagues for the introduction of incentives for landlords and business owners when opening in our towns. We need to work with existing businesses to ensure their longevity. We need to get on the front foot and work together positively to ensure local businesses and towns are supported. We have natural growth corridors that will generically see large development during the next four years. However, we need to ensure all of our towns remain viable. I work almost daily with a number of local businesses, I understand the issues and have vast knowledge in this sector. The best part, I am confident we can achieve all of these new initiatives covered in the three questions with an extremely minimal impact to our rating levels.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Michael Hagan. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Michael Hagan

Families are the building blocks of a community. My family is the driving force of my life and the reason to continue serving the community.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

This term of Council has seen the setting of a sound foundation from which to move our region forward.

Council is currently undertaking an Organisational Effectiveness Review to futureproof Council and create an organisation that is as effective as possible and can engage with the community meeting it’s changing needs and expectations.

A new planning scheme will be available for public consultation later this year. A scheme that will facilitate sustainable development and be a catalyst for economic diversity and jobs growth while still maintaining our rural lifestyle and natural environment.

Continued debt reduction and sound financial management has put this Council in a position to

further increase service standards, including fit-for-purpose infrastructure which meets the current and future needs of the region.

Another benefit resulting from sound financial management is the ability over the next four years to apply downward pressure on rates.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

The Lockyer Valley has both natural and competitive advantages due to location, soil and climate. To maintain that advantage, we need to secure a sustainable water supply augmenting the existing underground aquifers. This will promote substantial agricultural growth, improving employment outcomes for the region.

Increased global demand for food and fibre was identified by the Queensland Government as a strategic opportunity. This water supply gives the Lockyer Valley that opportunity, allowing market access nationally and internationally.

Approximately 35% of land suitable for irrigated agriculture is not in production, estimating an additional 15,000 – 22,000 Hectares available for vegetable production.

Increasing the reliability of water for agriculture will: –

increase local value-adding food manufacturing

Give greater certainty around production and output

Reduce the commercial risk associated with long-term planning and investment decisions allowing for expansion and diversification of the industry, and

Increase employment opportunities, potentially retaining younger generations within the region.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Continuing to fight for the water project mentioned above will result in a multiplier effect, meaning that jobs and growth increases will be seen across all sectors of the community, in turn strengthening the viability of all our towns within the region.

Council has a role to play in facilitating regional development, but that must be done in consultation and partnership with the broader community.

This happens when we identify each town’s unique identity and fostering locally inspired initiatives. Defining what type of community, we want, setting a long-term vision and direction, and working toward those shared common goals.

Recognising that from time to time there will be challenges and constraints that Council and the community cannot fund alone. Many of these priorities are the responsibility of the Federal and State Governments. In these instances, Council must have the ability to advocate on behalf of the Community.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Janice Holstein. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Janice Holstein

Born and raised in the Lockyer Valley. Married, 3 adult children, 1 grandchild. I have been heavily involved in numerous community activities over many years.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

By working together with all elected members to continue the current momentum of a ‘back to basics’ approach while investigating new ways to make rates more equitable across the whole region. This will take a great deal of work given the complexity of rate modelling with the unknown potential future valuation changes. A focus on roads, drainage and footpaths needs to be a priority as the now turbulent nature of our weather patterns is putting increasing pressure on these assets and they need to be kept in good repair. Extending our footpath network is a must for connectivity within our towns particularly for the elderly, parents with young children and those with disabilities. The planned new park at Hatton Vale will come to fruition and cater for the recreational needs of the eastern end of the region which is absolutely needed for this growing community.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Council is currently heavily invested in the Water Collaborative proposed water pipeline and this project, if successful could very well change the Lockyer Valley as we know it. Having some of the most fertile soil in the world and great growing seasons, water is almost always the biggest issue facing producers. With increased water availability comes greater potential for bigger markets and contracts which will then in turn be an opportunity for our growers to expand into the overseas market. The Lockyer Valley economy relies heavily on our horticultural industry and more water will lead to greater production, more jobs and in turn more local businesses being successful. One of the easiest things every single person can do to support our agricultural sector is to ensure that when we buy our produce, we choose Lockyer Valley grown every time.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

I do not believe our regional towns will die away as every single town has their own individual strengths and reasons why they are called home to families. As a Council we can assist each town by ensuring the Planning Scheme reflects the needs of each town and allows for future growth while embracing their heritage and retaining a sense of our rural lifestyle. Council can work to attract suitable new businesses which can bring rejuvenation to town centres. New footpaths and extending the current footpath network will certainly add to the liveability of each town. I would like to see more tree planting/landscaping leading into towns where this is appropriate and can be easily maintained to ensure an inviting entrance for all. These would ideally be drought tolerant species and reflective of the natural environment. Community input is essential in any proposal and would determine success or otherwise.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Rick Vela

Rick Vela

I am married and reside in Laidley. I have been the proprietor of Laidley Jewellers for 15 years and was elected to Council in 2018.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

I am confident our region will see meteoric growth over this next term of council. Council is developing a new planning scheme and we will finally be in a position to foster and promote real and sustainable development. We have a large supply of developable land and the new planning scheme and master planning that is underway will provide council and the community with much-needed certainty. I think councils recent Organisational Review and management level restructure will sharpen our focus and enable the council to provide a higher level of service in a more cost-effective manner. I feel as an elected member my focus should always be on the residents of the region. I will always be contactable and present in the community. I will always follow through on residents requests and assist as needed, feel free to call me on 0438 080 975 for a chat.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

The Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative which council has been a key stakeholder have been focused on delivering a supplementary water source for our regions irrigators. This legacy project will transform farming within the Lockyer Valley, our producers will be in a position to upscale their businesses based on the certainty of both supply but also cost of water. Potentially large areas of marginal farming land will be opened up to higher quality agricultural products with the supply of additional water. Through my role as Environment Portfolio Councillor I have been actively involved in the development of our regions Natural Resource Management Plan, this document will provide the strategy and actions required to protect and enhance of our regions natural assets over the next ten years.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Council has a role in fostering business, but ultimately the private sector will always drive business development. Businesses will thrive in communities that support and value those businesses, having operated a retail store in the Lockyer for 15 years I can say the “use it or lose it” adage applies to local business. In return for that local support businesses also have a responsibility to serve the community with a good range of products and service that surpasses our larger cities. Council has a role to play in community development, we are responsible for the maintenance and upgrading of public amenity, our parks and community spaces as without a welcoming environment our towns are destined to struggle. As our region grows we will be heavily reliant on our State and Federal Government as they will be the key providers of the needed regional infrastructure like schools, hospitals and public transport.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Brett Qualischefski. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Brett Qualischefski

Experienced, qualified, enthusiastic candidate with 11 years Local Government involvement committed to our future. Proud local family history in business, agriculture, engineering and local government.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

The long-term future of our region requires dedicated people with innovation and vision for the next 20, 30 or 50 years and far beyond the traditional four-year election cycle. I will be proactive, rather than reactive, to the infrastructure requirements of future growth. Investing responsibly and intelligently in infrastructure and assets, including our greatest asset, our people and our community. People may love their job or community, but not necessarily be engaged in the vision and goals of the organisation and region. Engaging our community and workforce in a manner that they become part of this future vision is vital to having a shared vision. This wholistic approach will assist responsible debt reduction through efficiencies and savings rather than wholesale spending cuts. Services and infrastructure still need to be provided. These efficiencies and savings limit the effect on our bottom line, and ultimately, reduce the impact on our rate base.

2. Agriculture is a major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

I have witnessed the agricultural process and its impact on our local economy change dramatically over the last fifty years. A major influence has been a shift in consumer trends and the demands of big conglomerates. This has a huge impact on employment, production choices, process methods and supply and demand. Thus, this question for the future of our region requires a diverse approach across various sectors. The life blood of many communities and their economy is water. Our agriculture sector is no exception to this. Working with State and Federal stakeholders to secure a sustainable, cost-effective water supply, is essential for all aspects of our region. Promotion of our region through various avenues to enhance current and unexplored markets will also be vital. In addition, developing tourism opportunities that celebrate our unique rural and agricultural lifestyle to the South East, domestic and international markets is a great opportunity.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Promoting the Lockyer Valley and our unique rural lifestyle as a preferred location for families, business, agriculture and tourism will produce results. Our proximity to domestic and international markets and particularly drive tourism, is an attractive option that will stimulate business, industry and education. These opportunities would need to be appropriate and suitable for our rural region with guidelines that while encouraging development, limit the ongoing long-term impact on our rate base. Employment opportunities provide a flow on effect to the local economy further enhancing the Lockyer as a region of choice for families and future generations. Becoming a region and community that can adapt to change is not only essential to survive, but also to prosper. Nurture what is unique about our region in heritage, history and lifestyle and do it well! To embrace the bold ideas that have yet to be contemplated, will serve us well.

Lilydale farmer and Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Dave Neuendorf. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Dave Neuendorf

Married, Five children. Operating 9Dorf Farms, a farming enterprise consisting of fodder, aquaculture, pasture raised poultry and school bus transport. 12 years Councillor experience 2000-2012

How will you improve the region in the next four years?

A councillor’s responsibility is to listen to the rate payer and act on any issue that is bought to them.

Keeping rates at a manageable level. LVRC is the highest rated council in South East Qld. The council has reduced debt at a cost to the rate payer – closure of transfer stations, closing mobile library, increased rates, less money to community groups. These need to be addressed and revised.

Reintroduce voting divisions for fair and equitable representation.

The new planning scheme needs to be signed off. It has been 12 years since the amalgamation and council still has two old planning schemes in operation. The current council has had more than enough time to develop the new planning scheme.

Road maintenance funding needs to be increased as the roads and bridges are in bad repair.

Reintroduce a plant committee to ensure wise decision making for capital plant purchases.

Agriculture is a major part of the region’s economy, what will you do to support it?

Rural rates need to be at a manageable level. The past two budgets “while we have been drought declared” has seen the biggest rates increase in many years. If we had a true rural representative on council the rates would not have risen and should have been put on hold with no increases while under drought declaration.

To promote what we have in this valley, agritourism, produce, national parks.

Support for a major food event in the Valley.

Irrigation water security is a problem. Council needs to support the current water collaborative group to secure water for the valley at an affordable price ensuring success for our farmers.

The factory for canning vegetables will be given my full support.

Less council red tape for farmers who want to diversify. Associated fees should be addressed to be more affordable and encourage farming diversity and prosperity.

Lobby state government to clean out recharge weirs.

What will you do to ensure that our regional towns don’t die away?

Strong rural economy makes strong rural towns.

Bringing new development, business and industry to the region will be one of my highest priorities. For example, Helidon has the highest employment rate per capita of any town in this region and yet the main street lies dormant. It is also the last town on the highway before the bypass. The opportunities are endless. New development opportunities need to be bought into all our towns. This needs a forward-thinking Council

The rates play a major part in the vacant shops in our towns. I will meet with the shop owners to get their input to tackle this problem.

Lake apex is a major asset and needs to be maintained better than what it is. It is a draw card for families and activities.

Ensure that recreation parks and footpaths are a part of any new housing development applications.

Cube Computers Gatton owner and Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Meachelle Roelofs. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Meachelle Roelofs

I am the owner of Cube Computers, mother of four, wife, community volunteer, and passionate local resident committed to the Lockyer Valley region.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

During the next four years I plan to work with community groups and government departments to improve access to emergency housing and youth services. I will continue to work with local business, new businesses, and industry to improve job access and economic growth.

My intention is to investigate current rate structures and council budget to ensure there is a balance between sustainable council and value for money for residents.

I personally have been in business for over 20 years. I have a number of qualifications and continue to study to expand my knowledge in all areas of business and entrepreneurial fields. I am a current student of the Global Business School for Entrepreneurs. I intend to employ all my skills to improve the region.

2. Agriculture is a major part of the region’s economy – What will you do to support it?

Supporting agriculture in this region is already a focus of mine. In 2016 I created the continuously growing Facebook group “Lockyer Valley Farmers Direct” to provide the farmers, and wider community, a method to communicate.

This enables farmers with farmgate stalls to advertise their produce and consumers from the Lockyer Valley and other regions to be able to visit the farmgate stalls to purchase fresh, local produce.

I am currently investigating sustainable water solutions that are being trialled in the Murray Darling Basin for possible use in our region. This solution will turn brackish and ‘unusable for irrigation’ water into an irrigation solution at a sustainable cost.

I am an advocate for a local farming festival that will showcase our local produce and region to Australia and the world. I want to take discussion about this idea to action as I believe this will add to the region’s economy.

3. What will you to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

As a local business owner and community volunteer; sustainability, growth, and the economy of our regional towns is very important to me. I shop locally and encourage using local suppliers wherever possible.

I will work to improve jobs and industry in the region, encouraging new industry and business to set up in our region is crucial to sustainable communities.

Researching successful regional towns to bring and develop ideas, that are already implemented and working, is the smart way to move forward. We do not need to reinvent the wheel; we just need to find the right wheel for our region.

I have several ideas to help support the local economy. And with your support and confidence we can make them happen.

Lockyer Valley Council candidate Kerri MacMahon.

Kerri MacMahon

Hi, I’m Kerri. The Lockyer Valley has been our chosen home for 14 years. I am passionate, enthusiastic and committed to our region’s great future!

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

I hope to help the region in the next four years by working with Council as it continues to operate within its means, and pay down debt so that our community can reap the benefits of better roads and infrastructure projects that bring the community together like foot and cycle pathways, along with other community-focused initiatives. As I have been out talking with businesses and residents, the top topic being raised is how high the rates are in our region, and I am committed to looking at how we can reduce rates or at the least have the smallest possible rise each year. I also believe the collaboration of Council, with our great tourism operators, businesses, organisations, the University and people right across the region can deliver an annual signature festival or event – we have amazing people, produce and potential!

2. Agriculture is a major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Agriculture is the core of the region’s economy. We must deliver on the Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative as soon as possible. I believe the introduction of an annual signature festival or event centred on our produce and showcasing our farms would be wonderful. As part of this initiative I’d also like to see the community work closer with Council to realise the greater promotion of our region as a weekend destination that people want to visit all year round, not just during the signature festival weekend. I will work with Council to understand and enable our producers to capitalise on this. In the past, Council has taken our producers and produce to events in Brisbane and I’d like to work with Council to see them showcased here at home!

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

To help the vitality of our regional towns, I will champion supporting locals every single day! Local people, local businesses and organisations, and local farmers and producers. The Town Proud Buy Local initiative and other promotions are something that I would like to see offered regularly throughout the year to encourage people to stay and shop at local businesses and producers in our region. The establishment of a bimonthly street market rotated around each of our towns, where shops can also participate, along with farmers’ stalls, market and food stalls that encompass our wonderful multicultural community would also keep our towns bolstered and energised! I’d like to help work with Council to streamline the approvals for this type of proposal.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Gordon Van der Est. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Gordon Van der Est

I live in Forest Hill and are an active member community, I believe I can make a difference to the future of the Lockyer. (24 words).

1: How will you improve the region in the next 4 year?

If elected as a Councillor I will use my skills to bring government and community together to address local issues and deliver solutions and outcomes. I have 30 years corporate experience in the agriculture, construction, and manufacturing sectors including executive manager roles with James Hardie and OneSteel.

The issues I am passionate about are:

Road traffic infrastructure to fix traffic flow at intersections with the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, Summerholm, and Forest Hill Fernvale Road.

Hold Inland Rail accountable for environmental impacts on residents and liveability in Lockyer Valley townships.

Deliver on the new water pipeline to the Lockyer Valley from Wivenhoe Dam.

Establish a face-to-face process where rate payers can have previous decisions, problems, and new issues reviewed by Councillors to avoid unnecessary costs, inconvenience, and suffering.

Endorse a rates review with full transparency to the ratepayer.

2: Agriculture is a major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

I was appointed by my peers as CEO of the Lockyer Water Users Forum. I spent the last 3 years representing irrigators interests on water security at state and federal level. Through teamwork and strategy, we have delivered on the Water Resource Plan and will know the outcome of revised new water pricing for the low performing schemes by the end of April.

My initial focus will be on delivering the New Water from Wivenhoe Pipeline project to the Lockyer which will provide a stable water supply to agriculture. This will guarantee consistent production of agricultural products which will in turn attract value-add secondary processing companies and employment to the region.

My focus will be on high value agricultural exports to Asia, so in order to develop these new markets farmers will need help in product development, quality systems, freight forwarding, and market development. My efforts will be here.

3: What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Develop a strategy to drive growth which supports initiatives that build community and provide for a viable economic base to support business. This is achieved by providing services, infrastructure, and activities that enhance the liveability and lifestyle of the region.

The Lockyer Valley region has a great foundation to build on; it is close to Brisbane so it can attract population growth by offering a rural lifestyle to escape the city that is clean and green.

By making the region a destination for recreation, fun, and activities – this will create demand for tourism, bringing visitors, as well as meeting the recreational needs of the local community. Much of the infrastructure is in place, it just needs a co-ordinated approach and in some cases a face lift to bring it up to standard. Council can take the lead to bring community together and develop a strategy plan to deliver this.

COMMUNITY FIRST: Mark Newton announced he would be running in the upcoming local election as Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate.

Mark Newton

I’m Mark Newton, married, 4 children, live in Laidley, the Sales Manager at R & F Steel Buildings and a former Police Officer.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

1. I would like Council to continue to assist community groups in their projects to improve community facilities which creates a pride in their community.

2. I would like to continue to reduce the debt so the Council obtains a financially sustainable position, so it has the appropriate funds to deliver services that provide economic, environmental and social benefit to the community. This would include a review of the rates using benchmarking.

3. I will adopt the attitude that Councillors work together for the betterment of the community.

4. I would like to be a part of the team that plans for the future so we have the right infrastructure and not have to play catch up, we are currently seeing what is happening around us when we don’t plan ahead. I would like Council to be proactive in their decision making and plan for contingencies as much as possible.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

1. I will continue to support the council and the Lockyer Somerset Water Collaborative in getting water from Wivenhoe to the Lockyer Valley.

If water volume and reliability is increased, it will lead to an increase in agriculture production and broader economic activity within the Valley. The economic activity will start with the agribusinesses followed by other businesses to service the workers and local residents. There will an increase in employment opportunities not only in agriculture but also in all the supporting businesses such as retail, cafes, restaurants, hotels and tourism.

2. A shortage of skills in the Agriculture industry has been identified through the Regional Skills Investment Committee which I am part of. I will encourage and support this committee which has been backed by local business in upskilling people to fill the roles required by bringing training opportunities to the Valley, making it more accessible. (147 words)

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

1. As part of the Chamber of Commerce I was involved in the Lockyer Valley Gift Card program. As a Councillor I would encourage Council to negotiate with the State and Federal Governments that any drought relief money be paid through the Gift Card program (occurs in NSW). Why, these Gift Cards can only be used in the Lockyer Valley and is an effective tool in encouraging people to shop locally. Research has shown that the original Gift Card amount is worth 6 to 7 times more as it filters through the community.

2. The proposed bike path between Gatton & the Uni I would like to see it extended to Forest Hill, Laidley and out to Plainland. In the other direction it should go to Grantham and Helidon. Reason? Encourage sports and recreation tourism and a healthier lifestyle for local residents.