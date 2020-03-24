ELECTION: Candidates say whether we should vote this weekend

TWO CENTS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidateshave shared their thoughts on postponing the local government elections. Read them below.

WITH the 2020 council elections just days away, there has been growing calls for the vote to be postponed.

Community concerns surrounding coronavirus have only grown with the mounting number of cases.

In the Gatton Star's weekly reader poll, 77 per cent of voters said they believed the vote should be postponed.

It comes after the 10th case of coronavirus was confirmed for the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

But despite this the Electoral Commission of Queensland has pushed ahead, implementing strict system which says will keep election day safe for voters.

We put it to the Lockyer Valley council candidates to find out what they think.

Here are the responses we received:

Janice Holstein: I think it's too late now. It should have been called off weeks ago. I think the state should have made it a postal vote across the state some weeks ago. But we need to remember that this crisis is changing rapidly.

Chris Wilson: It is a little bit surprising that it is going ahead given every other activity is being canned. I understand the community's concern. The election is furthest thing from people's minds right now.

Rick Vela: It's a tough question. They had the opportunity to turn it into postal vote two weeks ago. They missed that opportunity. My advice is to pre-poll early.

David Neuendorf: Shouldn't have been postponed, but it should have been a postal vote. I think they had enough time to prepare for a postal ballot.

Jason Cook: It's not my decision. It's entirely up to the health department. It's a changing beast every day so I'm not criticising anybody.

Mark Newton: I don't think so. I think over half of people have voted already.

Kerri MacMahon: We have to take the advice of the EQC and the chief health officer and both have said its safe for people to vote. Together we need to push on and see this completed.

Brett Qualischefski: I don't know - we've got to rely on the health authorities to know what's best. I don't really have an opinion either way. ECQ have put a lot of stringent measure in place … they've been very active.

Meachelle Roelofs: I don't think it should be postponed. At the moment we are not in lockdown … I think the cost that has been incurred to local councils and the state, to stop it now … is a waste of money. We're so close to the end of it. We need local governments formed.

Regina Samykanu Vuthapanich, Gordon Van der Est and Tanya Milligan were all contacted for comment regarding this issue.

The Gatton Star will include their responses once they are received.

ECQ: It's still safe to cast a vote

Voting will go ahead on Saturday despite virus fears, as record numbers of the public vote early.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said it was "perfectly safe" to vote.

The Minister said that people who were well, not self-isolating and not in quarantine should vote.

"If you can, take advantage of the opportunity to vote early - it will mean fewer people and shorter queues on Saturday," he said.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said voters who were healthy could vote and maintain the 1.5m distance between individuals.

"Everyone … absolutely go and vote, vote early this week … vote on Saturday … it's perfectly safe," she said.

"Normally our voting process is a very social event - we have sausage sizzles, we have fetes, we have all sorts of things.

"They're not happening this time, so people just go straight in and vote and straight out - and the risk of doing that is absolutely minimal."

Early voters have turned out in historic numbers, with more than 500,000 pre-polling and about 560,000 applications for postal votes. Early voting continues until Friday.