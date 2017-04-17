Eleanor powers into Lockyer Valley

POWERFUL: Tim Linnan is the owner of a 1967 GT500 Shelby Mustang fastback, which is also known as Eleanor due to its role in Gone in 60 Seconds.

ONE of the most iconic cars to ever grace the silver screen also calls the Lockyer Valley home.

The 1967 GT500 Shelby Mustang fastback is a fierce and intimidating vehicle outright, but is most commonly known as Eleanor due to its famed role in the 2000 movie Gone in 60 Seconds, which starred Nicolas Cage.

It's a highly sought after car for any enthusiast, which is why it is one of Tim Linnan's most prized possessions.

However, it wasn't always on the Lake Clarendon farmer's radar.

Tim had always wanted a Mustang but was unsure as to which model was right for him when he contacted MW USA Imports in Toowoomba. But, some research quickly narrowed the choice down.

"I got on the internet and I came across the Eleanor, which is the car in Gone in 60 Seconds, and I just said 'if you can find me a replica of that, that's what I want',” Tim said.

"That was three months before the Grantham flood and then the day of the flood they rang me and the guy from America that was looking out for one had found one.”

Despite the find, Tim held off purchasing the vehicle due to the tragic events that were occurring in the Lockyer Valley at the time.

But, due to the car's rarity and quality condition, MW USA Imports purchased it anyway and approached Tim later to which he then agreed to buy it.

"The guy that was doing it up had passed away seven years prior, he was about 70, and it had sat in this lady's garage for years and she advertised it and it was only advertised for one day and they went there and bought it,” Tim said.

"That was in 2011 and it took us until 2013 to actually get it here.

"He (previous owner) had only half done it so we had to put a motor in it and gear box so the guy in America actually built it over there.”

Growing impatient to see his new car, Tim even travelled to Temple City in Los Angeles 12 months after purchasing it.

Although it took two years to get to Australia, Tim was ecstatic to finally take it for a spin.

"I feel pretty fortunate,” he said.

Fitted with an Eleanor body-kit, Tim's Mustang certainly packs a punch, with a 410 stroker engine under the bonnet producing about 500 horsepower at the back wheels.

This 1967 GT500 Shelby Mustang fastback is powered by a 410 stroker engine. Tom Threadingham

"The good part about it is that its a 1967 GT 500 Shelby Mustang which is the right year,” he said.

"A lot of people do replicas of Eleanor in 1968s or 1969s but '67 was the right year.”

The car spends most of its time hidden away, but Tim said he does take it for the occasional spin through the Lockyer Valley.

"(I drive it) very rarely, just on a Sunday to go for lunch or something,” he said.

"If you don't treat it with respect it'll bite you.”