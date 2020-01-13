Menu
FILE PHOTO: Two men have been charged over the alleged serious assault of a 72-year-old woman at Alexandra Headland last month.
Elderly woman tackled to the ground as teen allegedly films

13th Jan 2020 7:11 AM
TWO men will face court over the alleged serious assault of an elderly woman at Alexandra Headland last month.

About 4.50am on Friday, December 27, the 72-year-old woman was walking along the beach when it's alleged she was tackled from behind by an 18-year-old man.

Police will further allege a 19-year-old recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

The pair have been charged with serious assault and are expected to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 31.

