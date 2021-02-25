Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

A crime scene has been declared at a Gold Coast home where an elderly woman was found dead and her partner clinging to life.

Detectives have arrived at the Varsity Lakes home after a neighbour raised the alarm when they saw two people lying motionless inside.

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics worked frantically on her partner, who was rushed to hospital.

It is believed both the man and woman are aged in their 80s.

More to come.

