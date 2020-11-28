Menu
A teenage girl was flown to hospital along with two others following a nasty crash at Woolooga yesterday morning.
News

Elderly woman among 4 treated after crash north of Gympie

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@news.com.au
28th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
UPDATE:

A QAS spokesperson said two patients including an elderly woman were transported to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions following a two-car crash in Woolooga this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Bauple Woolooga Rd and Brooweena Woolooga Rd just before 10:30 and assessed four patients.

The spokesperson said a woman in her 70s was treated for seat belt-related injuries before being transported to hospital alongside another patient, both in stable conditions.

Two other people were assessed but uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

11:06am:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics are on route to a reported two-vehicle crash northwest of Gympie, just 24 hours after a horror crash on the same road.

A QFES spokesperson said they received the firecall for a two-vehicle crash on Bauple Woolooga Rd and Brooweena Woolooga Rd at 10:25am, and a QFES crew and ambulance were on the way to the scene.

The reported accident comes just 24 hours after another two-car crash at the same intersection road yesterday morning.

Emergency crews are responding to a firecall and two-car crash just north of Gympie. Pictured: Yesterday’s horror crash on the same road.
Emergency crews are responding to a firecall and two-car crash just north of Gympie. Pictured: Yesterday’s horror crash on the same road.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter were tasked to the crash which occurred at 11am yesterday, and QAS confirmed three people, including a teenage girl, were flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Another three patients were taken by road to Gympie Hospital, with all patients reported to be in stable conditions.

More updates to follow.

Gympie Times

