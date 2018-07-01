Menu
Login
News

Elderly pilot injured in agricultural plane crash

Emma Clarke
by
1st Jul 2018 10:42 AM

AN ELDERLY pilot was injured when his agricultural plane crashed at Coominya on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics treated the man for facial and hip injuries after the plane caught a tree and crashed into the ground.

The crash happened just before 3pm.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

coominya plane crash qas royal brisbane and women's hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

    Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

    News Kylie Hearn said it was a good night for all involved and they were very happy with the turn out.

    Award-winning resort, restaurant to re-open after fire

    Award-winning resort, restaurant to re-open after fire

    News Fire destroyed a 100-year-old homestead in April.

    Get your engines running for Gatton Hospital Auxiliary

    Get your engines running for Gatton Hospital Auxiliary

    News The event will be held on July 29.

    Local Partners