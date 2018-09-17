Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service chopper at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy near Bajool
Breaking

Elderly pair seriously injured in Bruce Hwy crash

Michelle Gately
by
17th Sep 2018 10:27 AM

11.30AM: PARAMEDICS are continuing to treat two elderly people seriously injured in a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews remained on scene treating a man and a woman, both believed to be aged in their 70s.

Both are in a serious condition.

The spokesperson said the woman suffered a serious leg injury, while the man was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

They said it was possible the man may have experienced the medical condition before the crash.

The highway remains closed.

10.35AM: THE Bruce Hwy will be closed in both directions to allow the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter to land safely.

Paramedics at the scene have called for the rescue helicopter after a single vehicle crash on the highway about 10km north of Bajool.

Reports from the scene indicate a female passenger has a severely broken leg, while the male driver may have suffered a heart attack or medical condition.

Queensland Police Service officers are controlling traffic flow on the highway and delays are expected.

10.25AM: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the crash happened about 10.10am on the Bruce Hwy near Bajool.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

