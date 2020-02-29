Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Elderly man tortured with drill, taser

by Ben Harvy
29th Feb 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An elderly man has been bound, kidnapped and assaulted with a taser and drill during a terrifying ordeal at Murray Bridge.

Two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim was in contact with one of the men on a social app.

After meeting at a Murray Bridge home, the victim was allegedly bound and assaulted by the pair, who used a taser and drill.

Police say the men also used a hatchet to threaten the victim and demand money.

The incident was reported to police about 8am on Saturday after the victim, with just minor injuries, escaped his captors.

The suspects were arrested at Murray Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police will allege they found a taster, drill, hatchet and duct tape used in the incident.

The pair - a 36-year-old and 20-year-old from Murray Bridge - have been refused police bail.

They will appear in Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks torture

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        premium_icon Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        News FOR the second time in a month, thieves have targeted a family business.

        International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        premium_icon International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        News There is international interest in the ‘reborn’ quarry.

        Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        premium_icon Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        News It's another blow to the community as one of Gatton's most popular eats is...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network