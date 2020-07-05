Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASH: Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
CRASH: Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Elderly man injured in rollover on highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichardt Highway, west of Rockhampton, this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said the crash was reported at 9.30am in Westwood, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.

CRASH LOCATION: A single-vehicle roll over occurred on the Leichardt Highway, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.
CRASH LOCATION: A single-vehicle roll over occurred on the Leichardt Highway, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.

Their paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man at the scene of the crash.

He sustained a cut to the leg and was suffering chest pain.

QAS was preparing to transport him to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle is understood to be off the road and the highway remains open.

single vehicle rollover tmbbreaking tmbcrashes westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        premium_icon Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        Community Two of the Lockyer’s scenic attractions have turned into an interactive activity for parents and children.

        Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        premium_icon Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        Rural Perfect growing conditions and an oversupply is hurting growers

        Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        premium_icon Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        Crime Random breath testing stations are back in full swing throughout the region.

        Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        premium_icon Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident.