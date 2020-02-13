Missing man found dead in water after major search

Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC

UPDATE:

A 75-YEAR-OLD man has been found dead in waters at Conondale after he went kayaking in the area on Sunday.

Police and State Emergency Services searched the area near the Gregor Bridge this morning, after the man's car was found yesterday.

Senior Constable Mark Muddiman from Sunshine Coast Water Police said the man was believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday, but was not seen since.

"A member of the public saw his car sitting there since Sunday and wondered what was going on," Snr-Cnst Muddiman said.

Sadly about 10.30am, the man's body was found in the water off Cookes Rd. It's unclear how long the man's body had been there. A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man's family had been notified and police were preparing a report for the Coroner.