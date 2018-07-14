Menu
Login

Driver
Breaking

Elderly driver cruises down wrong side of highway

Chloe Lyons
by
13th Jul 2018 4:40 PM

TERRIFYING footage has shown an elderly person driving down the wrong side of the Bruce Highway into the path of a truck.

7 News Sunshine Coast reported the car was spotted south of the Sunshine Coast with witnesses saying southbound vehicles had to slow and swerve to avoid the car.

The footage shows the dual-cab ute travelling partially on the road before coming close to the side of a truck.

The elderly driver is reported to have taken the wrong exit and was eventually stopped by trucks.

breaking bruce highway elderly driver video
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dedication has Tanya Harris on right path to a healthy life

    Dedication has Tanya Harris on right path to a healthy life

    Health She made a decision at the start of the year that has changed her life.

    What's on this weekend

    What's on this weekend

    News Events in and around the Lockyer and Somerset Region

    Expansion required for Fernvale skate park

    Expansion required for Fernvale skate park

    News There's not enough space for flips and tricks

    Information sessions to focus on reliable farm workers

    Information sessions to focus on reliable farm workers

    News Growers are invited to attend a conference in the Lockyer Valley

    Local Partners