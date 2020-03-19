Elderly, disabled left with minimal supplies in special shop

Woolworths Plainland staff guard doors during the 7am to 8am restricted shopping hours. PHOTO:Ali Kuchel

A KIND gesture has put a smile on the face of a Lockyer Waters woman, who missed out on buying toilet paper this morning.

Kerry Armstrong, along with her husband Glenn, lined up at Woolworths Plainland at 6.50am, with what they estimated to be another 100 shoppers.

The couple said customers had formed a queue, from the door around the supermarket, waiting to get inside during Woolworth’s dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Mrs Armstrong picked up basic supplies, but by the time she got to the loo paper section it was all gone.

“One lady heard me ask at the cash register and so she gave me hers,” Mrs Armstrong said.

“She donated me her four pack of toilet paper.”

Kerry and Glenn Armstrong, of Lockyer Waters, at Woolworths Plainland during the restricted shopping hours. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel.

Mr Amrstrong is totally and permanently impaired from his time serving his country.

Mrs Armstrong said her supplies were OK, but there hadn’t been enough stock on the shelves.

“The Prime Minister turns around and says there’s plenty of food for everybody and not to panic, but we’re lined up outside a shop for 20 minutes before you’re allowed in, and they don’t have everything in there.”

Her trip to Woolworths this morning meant she would have two happy cats.

Mrs Armstrong had been struggling to buy mince for her two “spoilt” cats.

“They get chicken mince and I haven’t been able to get any for a week. I got two packets today and that will feed them for six days,” she said.

Staff guarded the doors of Woolworths Plainland this morning, only letting in those who fitted the specialised shopping hours criteria.