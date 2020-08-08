Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The home of an elderly couple in Carpendale was destroyed by fire.
The home of an elderly couple in Carpendale was destroyed by fire.
News

Elderly couple’s home gutted in blaze

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE home of an elderly Lockyer Valley couple has been destroyed in a house fire that caused the tiled roof to collapse.

Firefighters, including six crews, arrived at the Carpendale address yesterday and contained the blaze within an hour.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Crews still on scene of house fire

While both residents were home at the time and suffered no injuries, the low-set brick home on Gormans Road was gutted.

When the first fire crew arrived about 10.20am, the home was already “fully involved” in fire.

Acting Inspector Fire and Rescue Gatton Tim Birchmann said the house had been extensively damaged.

“The roof has collapsed – it’s basically the shell of the home that’s left now,” Insp Birchmann said.

It is still unclear as to how the fire began but the cause is under investigation.

LOCAL NEWS: Driver busted doing 202km/hr on Warrego Hwy

Insp Birchmann said working smoke alarms were key to the couple’s successful escape and said it had potentially saved their lives.

“They safely exited the building due to working smoke alarms,” he said.

“I want to urge residents of the importance of working smoke alarms.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

carpendale fire firefighters rural firefighters
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flash flooding possible in lead up to weekend

        Premium Content Flash flooding possible in lead up to weekend

        Weather BOM has warned there is a chance of severe storms in the Lockyer and Somerset.

        REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Opinion We asked who the best doctors are in the region, you voted

        NAMED: Drink drivers shocked to be above the limit

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink drivers shocked to be above the limit

        Crime Drivers who were sure they could drive have had a wake up call

        Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

        Premium Content Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

        Politics Lockyer representative calls on Electoral Commission to make changes