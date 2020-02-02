Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly couple wake to bullet hole inside home

2nd Feb 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged, with a bullet striking a house.

Between 10pm Friday and 6am Saturday, a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home in One Mile, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time and unaware of the incident until they observed a hole in their front door on Saturday morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detectives are also appealing for anyone in the local area who noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious, such as vehicles or people loitering in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information which can assist with this investigation can contact police on the below details.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks police investigation shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER: The forecast to get you through the weekend

        premium_icon WEATHER: The forecast to get you through the weekend

        News The Lockyer Valley has endured a mix of rainy days and hot temperatures in recent weeks, with more to come.

        Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        premium_icon Two treated following possible rollover at bad intersection

        News Two patients are being treated following a two-vehicle collision at Forest Hill...

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death

        Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        News Mayors join forces in push for passenger rail link.