Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple in Ayr yesterday.
News

Elderly couple die in home elevator tragedy

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
5th Nov 2020 8:01 AM
An elderly North Queensland couple have died after being thrown from their home elevator.

It is believed the home elevator malfunctioned and threw the couple in their 80s on to the concrete floor.

The couple suffered critical head injuries as a result and were taken to Townsville University Hospital, where they died overnight.

The tragedy unfolded in Ayr just after midday yesterday.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner and the Ayr criminal investigation branch is investigating.

Originally published as Elderly couple die in home elevator tragedy

