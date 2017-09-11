Ekka delivers sweet success for cake-maker

WINNER: Louise Neagle only started her cake-making business two years ago and is now raking in awards for her edible art.

AN ICED cake is a blank canvas to Louise Neagle, one which she has proven herself adept at decorating.

The Blanchview-based businesswoman started out as a professional cake-maker only two years ago but has already been raking in the accolades.

Last month, Ms Neagle brought home yet another award after her entry won Champion Contemporary Cake at the Brisbane Royal Show, known locally as the Ekka.

"It's always a shock,” she said.

"As an artist, you pick your own work to pieces and I'll usually disqualify myself before I even leave the house.”

Ms Neagle said in her chosen class, the cake's design had to feature five cutters, moulds or techniques, and took her almost 18 hours in decorating time alone to complete.

"That's a little more than I do on my regular cakes,” she admitted.

"I just opened up my bag of goodies to see what I hadn't used for a while.

"Even though I had the design sketched out, as I was decorating, it took on a life of it's own.”

It's the third time Ms Neagle's cakes have picked up wins at the Ekka, which the cake-crafter believed was a good indication she had followed the right path.

She had switched to the unconventional career and established her business, Maydennison Cakes and Crafts, after deciding the time was right to move on from her former position as a Tupperware saleswoman.

"It had served its purpose, I was new to the Valley and it was a good way to meet people,” she said.

"My love for baking and everything crafty in me was screaming to find another outlet so I did a beginners course in sugar-craft with Marivale Cakes and Crafts and I've loved it.”

But that's not to say there weren't any unexpected challenges.

"There's a lot of precision work,” she said.

"Math plays such a big part of cake decorating.”

She explained each square, each piece of latticing and each frosted flower required millimetre-perfect calculations to pull off a flawless decoration.