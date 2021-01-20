Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19
An eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19
Health

Eight-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19

by Denise Cahill
20th Jan 2021 4:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is asymptomatic and is under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs.

There have been 59 positive coronavirus cases since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory started on October 23.

Since then, 2859 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience.

There have been 97 cases diagnosed in the NT, all from international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.


Originally published as Eight-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        Premium Content Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        News Multiple Esk and Toogoolawah men have been charged with hooning offences with assistance from the public. DETAILS:

        SHAME LIST: Gatton court’s drug/drink drivers cop huge fines

        Premium Content SHAME LIST: Gatton court’s drug/drink drivers cop huge fines

        Crime Hefty fines have been dished out to road users flaunting the law this week. Here’s...

        ‘Thought I would die’: Man’s incredible near miss on highway

        Premium Content ‘Thought I would die’: Man’s incredible near miss on highway

        News WATCH: Terrifying dashcam footage captured the moment a truck pulls out onto...