Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Road bridges are among the projects being considered for the fund.
Road bridges are among the projects being considered for the fund.
News

Eight Somerset projects you need to know about

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMERSET Regional Council carries out plenty of development projects throughout the region, many of which are made possible thanks to federal or state government funding.

In a letter received on March 6, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack asked the council for assistance in fast-tracking the delivery of land transport infrastructure projects.

In response, the council has offered up eight planned “shovel-ready” projects for consideration.

The council is offering to split the quoted costs 50/50 with the Federal Government on the following:

  • Safety and productivity upgrade to Lowood-Minden Rd, to connect to the SEQ Trade Enterprise Spine – $10,047,700.
  • Strengthening of 17 timber-concrete hybrid bridges in the Somerset – $600,000.
  • Replacement of Sandy Creek Bridge, Copely Lane, Crossdale – $408,833.
  • Replacement of Braeburn Road Bridge, Monsildale – $267,474.
  • Widening and strengthening of Mount Tarampa Road. – $1,155,000.
  • Installing stabilised pavements from Fernvale to Esk on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. – $2,164,915.
  • Bitumen sealing on Rasmussen Rd, Mount Archer – $510,000.
  • Renewal of Yowie Ashton Park Path – $363,000.

The Lowood-Minden Rd and BVRT projects are also the subject of applications for Round 4 of the Building Better Regions Fund.

The council will be informed after March 20 on which, if any, of these applications are successful.

funding michael mccormack somerset regional council transport projects
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pre-amalgamation law saves lives of escapee sheep

        premium_icon Pre-amalgamation law saves lives of escapee sheep

        Offbeat If it wasn’t for a rule dating back to pre-council amalgamation, the outcome would have been different for woolly wanderers.

        PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Adorable sneak peek at region's 700+ preppies

        News Did your child start school this year? Check out our gallery of photos from 35+...

        DEVELOPMENT: New petrol station reluctantly given approval

        premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: New petrol station reluctantly given approval

        News The development plan ticked all the boxes, but councillors fear its negative...

        Kindy building, town hall at risk of permanent closure

        premium_icon Kindy building, town hall at risk of permanent closure

        News The council has already closed the childcare centre, and the hall could be next to...