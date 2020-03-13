Eight Somerset projects you need to know about

Road bridges are among the projects being considered for the fund.

SOMERSET Regional Council carries out plenty of development projects throughout the region, many of which are made possible thanks to federal or state government funding.

In a letter received on March 6, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack asked the council for assistance in fast-tracking the delivery of land transport infrastructure projects.

In response, the council has offered up eight planned “shovel-ready” projects for consideration.

The council is offering to split the quoted costs 50/50 with the Federal Government on the following:

Safety and productivity upgrade to Lowood-Minden Rd, to connect to the SEQ Trade Enterprise Spine – $10,047,700.

Strengthening of 17 timber-concrete hybrid bridges in the Somerset – $600,000.

Replacement of Sandy Creek Bridge, Copely Lane, Crossdale – $408,833.

Replacement of Braeburn Road Bridge, Monsildale – $267,474.

Widening and strengthening of Mount Tarampa Road. – $1,155,000.

Installing stabilised pavements from Fernvale to Esk on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. – $2,164,915.

Bitumen sealing on Rasmussen Rd, Mount Archer – $510,000.

Renewal of Yowie Ashton Park Path – $363,000.

The Lowood-Minden Rd and BVRT projects are also the subject of applications for Round 4 of the Building Better Regions Fund.

The council will be informed after March 20 on which, if any, of these applications are successful.