Eight people arrested in Lockyer, Brisbane Valley blitz

POLICE have seized drugs, fireworks, ammunition, two vehicles and cash during the closure of Operation Quebec Brazen in the Lockyer and Brisbane Valley areas.

Yesterday, Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) investigators closed the protracted operation with a number of search warrants executed on properties in the local area.

Focused on the trafficking of methylaphetamine, the operational closure involved personnel from MOCS (Rural) Forest Hill, Toowoomba, Roma and Kingaroy as well as Gatton CIB, the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dog Squad, Lowood, Gatton, Esk and Toogoolawah stations.

As a result, eight people were arrested on 46 charges.

Police seized drugs, ammo, weapons, cash in Lockyer Valley and Somerset drug raid. contributed

During the searches police seized approximately 90 grams of methylamphetamine, a small quantity of cannabis, fireworks, ammunition and $7080 in cash.

Four vehicles, believed to be proceeds of crimes committed, have also been seized.

A 32-year-old Vernor man was charged with 25 offences including trafficking, 15 counts of supply dangerous drug, possessing property obtained from trafficking, possess dangerous drugs, possess controlled drugs and possess utensils. He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

In addition, a 50-year-old Adare man was charged with three drug offences, while a 22-year-old man, also from Adare was charged with seven offences.

A 26-year-old Fernvale man was charged with three drug offences and a 33-year-old Mount Hallen man was charged with three drug offences.

A 35-year-old Wanora woman was charged with two drug offences, along with a 35-year-old Lowood woman charged with one drug offence.

A 41-year-old Lowood man was charged with two offences.

Forest Hill MOCS (Rural) Detective Sergeant Troy Whittle said the operation was a significant result for police.

"We encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact us," he said.