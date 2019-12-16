Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

GENEROSITY: Linda Roberts from the Lockyer Community Centre, surrounded by the generous donations to this year's Food Drive.

IT WILL be a very merry Christmas for eight families in need in the Lockyer Valley this holiday season, thanks to an overwhelming demonstration of generosity from the community.

Every year, the Lockyer Community Centre offers support in the form of discounted food parcels for struggling families.

“This year we decided to seek more of a community connection with that process, so we placed a donation cage outside Spano’s IGA – they were very supportive – and we asked for people to donate non-perishable food items,” Community Development Worker Linda Roberts said.

“Our aim was to assist around five families identified through our emergency relief program, the type of family that is a bit reluctant to come up and ask for help.”

The people of Gatton went above and beyond in supporting the initiative, with individuals and community groups alike making massive contributions.

“We’ve had an amazing response,” Linda said. “In total, we’ve received over $1000 in donated goods from the community. From that, we’ve been able to support eight families in need in the region.”

Between this food drive, the existing discounted hampers program and a further donation of food parcels and toys from City Hope Care Ipswich, the Lockyer Community Centre will be able to provide varying levels of assistance to 48 households this year.

“That’s one-and-a-half times the amount we could help last year,” Linda said.

“It shows that there are people that do acknowledge the community members, that do acknowledge that it’s getting harder and harder.”

The Community Centre has also been able to gain funding from the Darling Downs PHN in Ipswich, under their Empowering Our Communities Program.

“We can officially announce that we have been successful in being offered and securing $15,000, which is to deliver wellness hampers over the next six months,” Linda said.

“Part of the conditions for that program is that we buy locally. It’s all about supporting local retail business because, the reality is, the people in those businesses are also community members.”

These wellness packages will include essential toiletry items, food purchase vouchers, with all of the items included being sourced from local retailers.

“We would like to say we could assist with the water, but it’s going to be a bit difficult because you can’t get a gift card for water,” Linda said.

She said this was only the first of several projects the centre had planned for the new year.

“One of those plans involves the delivery of a music project, which we’ll call Lockyer Jam,” she said.

“It’ll be a fortnightly jam session for youth at risk to basically connect through music, build confidence and maybe bring out some hidden talent. Music’s good therapy.”

The program is planned to start in April or May next year.