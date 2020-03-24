EIGHT IN A ROW: No last minute campaigning for veteran mayor

SHOE IN: Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann is set for an eighth term in council.

SATURDAY will be Graeme Lehmann’s eighth council election, but this time there’ll be no nervous wait for results.

The long-time Somerset mayor is running unopposed in the race for the region’s top job, and said it was a “relief”.

“When you have a look at the previous four years of council, I think it’s achieved a lot,” Cr Lehmann said.

Major infrastructure projects such as the bridge upgrade works, sporting facility upgrades and the establishment of the Lockyer Valley-Somerset Water Collaborative were the highlights of the past term according the mayor.

He said he understood the responsibility that came with running unopposed, with the electorate not having the opportunity to cast a vote for a mayor candidate.

“I don’t think I’m any better than anybody else because the position I hold, but I’ve definitely got our region at heart,” he said.

The mayor pledged to keep working to maintain the region’s stable financial position while also ensuring works were spread across the region.

But he said he wouldn’t be making any promises he couldn’t keep.

“People that get out there make silly promises just to get themselves elected, I don’t think that’s the right way to go,” he said. “I’ve never done that.”

Instead be promised to do his best for the region and “be a good listener”.

He also said water security would be the biggest challenge for the council in the coming term, and pledge to continue working to ensure the region had access to liquid gold.

“Without water we don’t have food – without food we don’t feed our people,” he said.

“It’s all right saying that we can work smarter with water, but we’ve got to have that water to work smarter with.”