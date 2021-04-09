Menu
Crime

Eight drugs for sale: Addict sets up shop in hotel

Alex Treacy
by and Jade Williams, Alex Treacy
9th Apr 2021 4:09 PM
A Rockhampton ice addict with a lengthy criminal history was found in a swanky Brisbane hotel room last year with a veritable pharmacy for sale, which included eight different drugs, as well as cash and drug utensils, a court has heard.

Park Avenue man Duane Everett Warcon, 30, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday, April 9, and pleaded guilty to eight offences, including possessing more than 7g of methamphetamine, relating to a police raid of a hotel room in Oaks Brisbane on Felix Suites on June 1 last year.

Police went to the hotel room after being given the key by another offender apprehended in a different matter.

Warcon was found in possession of a pharmacy of drugs for both personal and commercial use.

Duane Everett Warcon is taken to the Rockhampton Watchhouse by two police officers. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
The drugs found included 7.21g of pure methamphetamine in 9.587g of substance, cannabis, MDMA, Oxycodone, testosterone, buprenorphine, Diazepam, Temazepam.

He was also found with a quantity of cash suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence, drug utensils, and items suspected of being purchased by the proceeds of a drug offence.

Warcon was out on parole for other drug-related crimes when he was arrested.

The court heard Warcon has an extensive criminal history for violence, theft, and drugs.

Notably, Warcon was jailed for two-and-a-half years in Rockhampton District Court on October 27, 2017, for multiple offences stemming from a drug-fuelled weekend spree involving violence, burglary and vehicle theft.

The court heard Warcon has been in-and-out of court every year since 2017 for drug-related offences.

Justice David Boddice noted it seemed Warcon's actions showed his behaviour had been escalating out of control.

Warcon's counsel, Lars Falcongreen, told the court his client had been struggling in jail due to COVID-19 and being away from his family who live in the Rockhampton area.

Warcon was sentenced to three years' imprisonment with immediate parole eligibility.

He has spent 247 days in pre-sentence custody.

 

