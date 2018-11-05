Menu
Numerous crews have been tasked to the massive blaze
News

Eight crews, plane battle '1000 hectare' rural blaze

5th Nov 2018 3:51 PM

AT LEAST four fire crews, with another four on the way, are battling a large bushfire south-west of Toowoomba this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a plane was currently in the air mapping the situation between Glen Sannox Rd and Rabbit Fence Rd, Stonehenge as crews on the ground attempt to keep the mammoth blaze under control.

The spokeswoman said the fire, about 1000 hectares in size, was putting up a significant amount of smoke impacting the Leyburn and Karara areas and burning in inaccessible bush land.

The fire has jumped the road but there is currently no threat to property.

It is expected the fire will burn for a number of days.

Toowoomba Chronicle

