Nick Kuhn from Brother Brother Organics and assistant Jorja Brown show just some of the eggs hens are laying every day at the farm at Oakhurst, Maryborough. Photo: Jocelyn Watts
EGG OVERLOAD: Stubborn hens miss virus memo

Jocelyn Watts
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:57 PM
NICK and Amanda Kuhn's 1800 laying hens missed the Federal Government's memo about shutting down to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Rain, hail or shine they're still laying eggs every day," Mr Kuhn from Brother Brother Organics in Maryborough said.

"We can't tell our hens to stop laying - the stubborn girls wouldn't listen to us!"

However, the majority of cafes, restaurants and markets where the couple sold most of their eggs have closed in line with the government's ­restrictions.

"We were selling about 500 dozen eggs a week through cafes and restaurants, and about 400 dozen a week through markets," Mr Kuhn said.

That leaves a lot of omelettes, scrambled eggs and soufflés for one family to consume.

Meanwhile, a new flock of 1300 chickens ordered months ago is expected to arrive mid-April.

"They'll start laying by the end of April so then we'll be getting more than 2000 eggs per day, seven days a week. And we can't cancel the order," he said.

Mr Kuhn said tough times called for inventive measures so they have started pop-up stalls and home delivery services.

"We're also giving extra eggs to butchers and fruit and vegetable providers," he said.

Mr Kuhn said the family was lucky that before the cafes and restaurants that don't do takeaway closed, they anticipated the move and cleared most of their stock.

"We made sure we didn't have one spare carton in the room, just in case they shut down the markets too, which they did," he said.

"We're lucky now we don't have piles and piles of eggs but basically we're starting from scratch."

 

For more information visit facebook.com/brotherbrotherorganics

