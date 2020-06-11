Eerie voice messages emerge of ‘final moments’ before crash

Eerie voice recordings have emerged of what could be the final moments before four teenagers were killed in a horror crash at the weekend, with one of the messages predicting something awful would happen.

The Townsville Bulletin has obtained shocking audio recordings reportedly sent by one of the children to their friends via Instagram, saying they were "flying around" town in a car and if they didn't hear from her they'd "know why".

The conversations are exchanged from about 4.08am Sunday morning, reportedly from one of the girl's Instagram accounts.

The revving of an engine can be heard in the audio as a female voice says how they were "getting chased".

A friend replied, saying "coppas have been flying" past his house.

Four children were killed in a crash at Garbutt on Sunday. The voice recordings are potentially recorded minutes before the crash. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

Another voice recording was sent to a different account, saying "we're still getting chased … it is hectic" and "if I don't text you back you know why".

The car crashed at 4.30am on Sunday morning and police were the first to arrive at the horrific scene.

Townsville Police Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon said police were aware of the audio recordings and investigating the potential link with the fatal crash on Sunday.

"We've got a copy … we are investigating the details contained in that and seeing what evidence it holds," he said.

Supt Hanlon noted the screen recording of the audio showed no proof of identity or no location, but said it would not be dismissed.

The Bulletin understands police sighted the alleged stolen car speeding along Nathan St minutes before the crash.

The car was reportedly going so fast the police could not get a registration number.

Police then lost sight of the car when it ran a red light at Duckworth St; metres from where it crashed at the corner of Bayswater Rd.

Supt Hanlon stood by police comments made on Sunday by Superintendent Glen Pointing, who said police did not pursue or attempt to intercept the car before the crash, but had sighted it earlier that night.

Superintendent Glen Pointing spoke to media in Townsville about the crash saying police did not pursue or try to intercept the car at any time. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

Nothing further was said at the time.

The 14-year-old driver of the car and sole survivor was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. He was remanded in custody and will face court again on June 30.

All four teenagers killed in the crash, aged between 13 and 17 years old, were known to the Department of Child Safety.

The Bulletin has decided not to name the children in this report as a sign of cultural respect.

Originally published as Eerie voice messages emerge of 'final moments' before crash