Eels legend in legal battle over memorabilia

Ray Price with some of his memorabilia this week. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Ray Price with some of his memorabilia this week. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Rugby league legend Ray Price has launched legal action against a memorabilia trader who the premiership winner wants permanently banned from selling his valuable football mementos.

Price, known as Mr Perpetual Motion, was involved in some of rugby league's most memorable moments during a career when he won four premierships with the Parramatta Eels' dynasty of the 1980s.

Now, according to documents filed at the NSW Supreme Court, the 67-year-old wants to force Tweed Heads memorabilia trader Glenn Beaven to hand back a cache of his valuable collectibles.

Ray Price with some of his memorabilia this week. Picture: Nigel Hallett

On top of that, the ex international wants Mr Beaven to pay him $50,000 in damages and be banned from selling any of his memorabilia without his consent.

Price has also demanded a list of his memorabilia that Mr Beaven has either sold or is in his possession.

MORE FROM BRENDEN HILLS

Tic Tacs, Viagra: What cops found in John Ibrahim's bedroom

The Grounds cafe empire founders referred to ASIC over tax debt

When contacted, Price's lawyer said it was a "personal matter" and that the Eels great did not want to comment any further.

Mr Beaven is yet to file any defence with the court and could not be reached via calls to his mobile or his neighbour.

The league legend is asking the court to restrain Mr Beaven from "disposing or otherwise dealing with" Mr Price's "personal property" without his permission.

Price in his playing days for the Parramatta Eels.

Similarly, Price wants an order banning the memorabilia trader from dealing with any money he has earned so far from selling the collectibles without first getting his permission.

Price also said in the documents that he "purchased" a number of the "items of sporting memorabilia" and that he now wants Mr Beaven legally restrained from selling or making money from his "personal property" without his permission.

He has also asked for a court order that Mr Beaven deliver a list outlining all of Price's property that has been sold, put on consignment to be sold or "otherwise disposed of", the documents said.

Mr Beaven's Facebook page is covered with pictures of merchandise apparently signed by Mr Price and other famous athletes, including a cricket ball featuring former Australian cricket captain, Michael Clarke's autograph.

However, it is not known if these are the memorabilia at the heart of the court dispute.

Another photos shows Price signing a set of headgear. While others show Kangaroos, State of Origin and Parramatta Eels jerseys, which all appear to feature the ex league star's signature.

Price holding the Winfield Cup trophy with fellow Eels legend Mick Cronin following the 1986 grand final as then prime minister Bob Hawke looks on.

Another picture features a State of Origin mug and tie both signed by Mr Price.

There is also a 1985 copy of Big League magazine signed by Price and a framed autographed copy of his book titled, Perpetual Motion.

In May 2019, Mr Beaven posted a photo of a framed front page from The Sun newspaper featuring Price's signature that was previewing the 1983 Grand Final between Parramatta and hated rivals Manly.

There is also a picture of Price's 1982 Club Champions medal in a glass box next to a signed picture of him while playing for the Eels.

The matter is listed in court on May 29.

Originally published as Eels legend in legal battle over memorabilia