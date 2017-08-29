Edwards steps down from Redbacks role

SIGNING OFF: Popular Redbacks Premier Men coach Jon Edwards has left the position after two years.

FOOTBALL: Jon Edwards has stepped away from his role as Gatton Redbacks Premier Men coach after two years in the hot seat.

He made the call after Gatton's season was ended just short of a place in the finals, following their loss to rivals West Wanderers earlier in the month.

Edwards took the side within a whisker of claiming the club's first premiership in the 2016 season, when a late goal to Wests cost them the trophy right at the death.

He also took the team the deepest they had ever been in the national FFA Cup competition during his tenure.

Edwards will take some time away from football in 2018 for personal reasons but won't rule out a return to coaching in the future.

"I'll still be around the area, I just won't be coaching at this stage,” Edwards said.

"I think I will (coach) at a later date, I just wanted to refresh and recharge and see what happens from there.”

It was tough for him to walk away after a disappointing end to the campaign but his attention is required closer to home, where he needs more time to look after his nephew.

With a poor run of mid-season form seemingly behind them, the Redbacks needed a draw on the final day of the regular season to secure a finals place but fell to a 4-0 loss.

"It was a season of inconsistency and that's what can happen when you're not playing with any luck,” he said.

"That has been the story of the season, we played well against the top teams and not very well against the bottom teams and not getting the results against those sides cost us.

"It can come back to bite you and that's what happened.”

But he can look back on a successful couple of years at Gatton, where he introduced a playing philosophy focused on fluid, attacking football and gave his players a new sense of discipline on the pitch.

"I got the opportunity to take that club forward into a position it hasn't gone to before on the coaching side of things,” he said.

"I was able to lay a foundation down for that for the club to take forward, a base to work off for the future, hopefully whoever comes along next might build on that.

"I guess I had to change the culture there a little bit, they could in previous years be a little hot headed. I got them to think of the bigger picture.”

Club stalwart Adam Jackwitz is expected to step up as player-coach for next season and Edwards believed he was the right man for the job.

"I think that's a good move for them, I think he'll do a good job and he knows that I'm available if he needs help or any advice,” he said.