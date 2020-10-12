Eddie McGuire hits Gold Coast night-life again

AFL club boss and TV host Eddie McGuire has continued his tour of some of the Gold Coast trendiest places after being spotted at a popular Burleigh eatery on Sunday night.

The Millionaire Hot Seat host was with friends when he went to the Burleigh Pavilion.

McGuire was spotted laughing and giving the occasional selfie while overlooking Burleigh Beach.

The Collingwood president has relocated to the Gold Coast to film Millionaire Hot Seat while Melbourne remains in lock down.

Last month the media commentator was in hot water after he was spotted partying at the Pink Flamingo despite fellow AFL staff and players being restricted to quarantine hubs.

McGuire has been in Queensland to shoot his television show.

It will be a block of 30 episodes and they go to air on Nine from October.

