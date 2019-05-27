Echidnas too strong for Black Pigs

IN ACTION: The University of Queensland Gatton Black Pigs went down in a tough match to a strong-sided Roma Echindas at Gallas Fox Park, Roma.

IN ACTION: The University of Queensland Gatton Black Pigs went down in a tough match to a strong-sided Roma Echindas at Gallas Fox Park, Roma. Lucy Rutherford

RUGBY UNION: The Gatton Black Pigs were defeated on Saturday by the Echidnas on Roma home turf 10-16.

For the first half, the Pigs didn't see much ball as they defended for most of the first 40 minutes deep in there own half.

The visiting side did well to hold Roma to scoring only five points, however, the Pigs failed to capitalise on two key line breaks that got them into Roma's half.

In the second half, there was a more even share of the ball, however, Roma scored again after building pressure in Gatton's 22.

Roma missed both conversions and the score was 10-0.

The Pigs struck back through John Vinson who scored under the posts and brought the game to 10-7.

The last 25 minutes of the game were very tight with neither team crossing the tryline again. Roma kicked a penalty to take the score to 13-7.

Gatton shortly followed with one of their own off the boot of Trent Davison to make it 13-10.

Another penalty to Roma took it to 16-10.

The final five minutes was tough rugby with Gatton attacking for most of it and coming close to scoring on several occasions, but in the end Roma managed to keep the Pigs out and just hang on for the win.

This weekend, the Black Pigs will head to Toowoomba to take on the Bears at Heritage Oval.

William Moses