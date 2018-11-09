Hottest toys for Christmas revealed

eBay says board games are big this year. Picture: Will Salkeld Photography

LAST year, it was LOL Surprise! Big Surprise. In 2016, it was Hatchimals that had parents scouring stores for the must-have Christmas toy.

This year there are some familiar names on the list as retro toys have a moment but Pomsies, the cute, fluffy interactive ball that looks like a kitten, is also predicted to be a big seller.

eBay has dug into its buying and selling data - as well as industry trends - to predict the hottest toys for 2018 and this is what they say kids will be asking for.

"This year, we've seen a shift away from screens with kids being encouraged to play in new ways, often involving the rest of the family, and parents couldn't be happier," eBay Australia and New Zealand chief marketing officer Julie Nestor said in a statement.

"What we really love seeing is the resurgence of some retro favourites - from Polly Pocket and Tamagotchi to Betty Spaghetty - allowing big kids to revisit their childhood."

The e-commerce site has kicked off a three-day Christmas toy sale featuring 20 per cent off selected items in the lead-up to Black Friday.

It comes as shoppers gear up for the Christmas shopping frenzy, starting with China's Singles' Day online shopping event on November 11, followed by the annual Click Frenzy 24-hour event on November 13.

Then there's the big one, Black Friday, kicking off on November 23. Originally a popular US shopping day coming after thanksgiving, Black Friday has grown into a global shopping phenomenon, with Aussies spending more than $200 million last year.

November 26 is Cyber Monday, a term coined by marketing companies to persuade people to shop online, although given the increasingly blurred lines between bricks-and-mortar and digital it's really just a continuation of Black Friday.

According to a survey by comparison website Finder.com.au, Australians are planning to spend an average of $464 on gifts this Christmas.

eBay's SIX CHRISTMAS TOY TRENDS

Interactive and furry friends: "Interactive toys hit the big time in 2017 with the popularity of Fingerlings and the trend hasn't slowed down since. Sales of Pomsies soared 600 per cent over the past three months."

Unwrapping the fun: "From the LOL Surprise! Bigger Surprise! range which has seen 48 per cent growth year-on-year, to Hatchimals Hatchibabies - the real fun is finding out what's inside."

Never bored: "eBay data reveals Aussies are moving away from screens, with sales of board and traditional games up 147 per cent compared to 2015."

Comeback kids: "First launched in the 1980s, Polly Pocket has been rebooted this year, while the Super NES Classic feels just like the original '90s console with Super Mario and Donkey Kong."

From the big screen to the Christmas tree: "Aussies are gearing up for the latest Transformers movie, Bumblebee and sales of Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts items jumped 1300 per cent during the month of August when filming began."

Unplugged fun: "Toys that encourage imagination, creativity or to simply get outdoors round out the list of trends. Inspire hours of imaginative play with a LittleBits Avengers inventor kit or the latest from the Lego range."

TOP 15 TOYS FOR KIDS

• Monopoly Cheaters

• Pomsies

• Ride On Four Wheel Drive

• Fisher Price Think & Learn Teach 'n Tag

• Chow Crown Game

• FurReal Ricky, Trick Lovin Pup

• LOL Surprise! Bigger Surprise!

• Poopsie Slime Unicorn

• Hatchimals Hatchibabies

• Transformers: Augmented Bee Vision

• Nerf N-Strike Elite Infinus

• Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

• LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

• Fingerlings Unicorn

• LEGO Fantastic Beasts Grindelwald´s Escape Playset Toy

TOP 15 TOYS FOR BIG KIDS

• Super NES classic

• Polly Pocket

• The Original Tamagotchi

• Barbie Dream House

• Bop it

• Cabbage Patch Kids, Barnyard Kids

• Betty Spaghetty

• Hot Wheels Monster Jam Tour Favourites

• Beanie Babies

• Beyblade Burst

• Razor Scooter Spark

• Yo Yo Diabolo

• Airhogs Supernova

• Funko Pop toys

• LEGO VW Beetle

Source: eBay.com.au