The online shop turning Dyson shopping into a frenzy

PEOPLE have a bit of a thing for Dyson vacuum cleaners.

This became bleedingly obvious late last year when people queued up and got grabby over the reasonably priced Dysons at Aldi (to the point where people were ripping them out of other customer's hands).

Well it seems eBay is hoping to capitalise on that popularity by selling Dysons for $200 less than the original retail price.

From Monday until midnight Thursday (or until stock sells out), Dyson Australia's eBay store "will slash the price tag on one of its most iconic items and a family favourite," says a spokesman for eBay.

"We expect the Dyson DC29 vacuum to fly off eBay's virtual shelves with its ridiculously affordable price of $249."

(This makes it even cheaper than the Aldi Dysons - they were selling the The DC 44 Animal model for $299.)

Presumably a large part of this sale is due to the fact that Dyson recently announced that they would no longer be producing these particularly types of corded vacuum cleaners and would only be producing the stick vacuum model in the future.

Dyson claims its new Cyclone V10 model has allowed it to "entirely change the format of a vacuum cleaner" and the cord-free device does not lose any suction power.

"Dyson will no longer be developing corded vacuum cleaners," the manufacturer said in a statement.

"We genuinely believe that cord-free is the future."

The new model Dyson — the Cyclone V10. Picture: Supplied

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ cord-free vacuum sells for a recommended retail price of $999 and the Dyson Cyclone V10TM Animal cord-free vacuum for $899.