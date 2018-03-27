Menu
Login
Business

The online shop turning Dyson shopping into a frenzy

The Dyson DC29 vacuum cleaner. Picture: Supplied
The Dyson DC29 vacuum cleaner. Picture: Supplied
by Simone Mitchell

PEOPLE have a bit of a thing for Dyson vacuum cleaners.

This became bleedingly obvious late last year when people queued up and got grabby over the reasonably priced Dysons at Aldi (to the point where people were ripping them out of other customer's hands).

Well it seems eBay is hoping to capitalise on that popularity by selling Dysons for $200 less than the original retail price.

From Monday until midnight Thursday (or until stock sells out), Dyson Australia's eBay store "will slash the price tag on one of its most iconic items and a family favourite," says a spokesman for eBay.

"We expect the Dyson DC29 vacuum to fly off eBay's virtual shelves with its ridiculously affordable price of $249."

(This makes it even cheaper than the Aldi Dysons - they were selling the The DC 44 Animal model for $299.)

 

Presumably a large part of this sale is due to the fact that Dyson recently announced that they would no longer be producing these particularly types of corded vacuum cleaners and would only be producing the stick vacuum model in the future.

Dyson claims its new Cyclone V10 model has allowed it to "entirely change the format of a vacuum cleaner" and the cord-free device does not lose any suction power.

"Dyson will no longer be developing corded vacuum cleaners," the manufacturer said in a statement.

"We genuinely believe that cord-free is the future."

The new model Dyson — the Cyclone V10. Picture: Supplied
The new model Dyson — the Cyclone V10. Picture: Supplied

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ cord-free vacuum sells for a recommended retail price of $999 and the Dyson Cyclone V10TM Animal cord-free vacuum for $899.

Topics:  bargain dyson ebay editors picks online shopping vacuum cleaner

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners