Eating oranges to raise awareness

COLOUR A GOOD CAUSE: Forest Hill State School Year 2 students Maddison, Grace, and Destiny, say no to bullying with a wedge of zesty orange. Contributed

FROM a single item of clothing to an entire outfit, the teachers and pupils at Forest Hill State School dressed in orange to acknowledge national anti-bullying day.

On taking on the orange theme, prep teacher Leticia De Mey said the colour served as a visual reminder of the cause.

"Because they're so young, we thought any sort of visual reminder will help bring it back because the national anti-bullying day official colour is orange,” Mrs De Mey said.

"So we were able to not just hear about anti-bullying day, but we had those reminders, as well.”

Preps in Mrs De Mey's classroom made art and participated in anti-bullying role plays.

"We made orange hand prints and then we did role modelling of how we can work with the hi-five strategy,” she said.

In addition to engaging in a number of activities denouncing bullying, students were reminded of the school's five-step plan on dealing with a bully.

The strategy involved beginning by ignoring the bully and, if that didn't work, progressing through stages before reporting the incident to a teacher.

She said the school prided itself on its precautionary measures to bullying, which have helped to keep the school free from bullying incidences.

"We don't have a (bullying) problem but I think it's because we make sure the children are aware of strategies we can use,” she said.

Mrs De Mey said while Forest Hill was free from bullying, parents were able to talk to a teacher or the principal if they felt their child was being bullied.

In keeping up with the orange theme, students enjoyed orange slices for morning tea after the Big Orange donated 150 fruits to the school for the cause.

"We ate the oranges together at morning tea, just to show we all work together and collaborate together as one school. So that was wonderful that the big orange got on board to support the national anti-bullying day,” she said.