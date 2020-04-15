Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Grace Fayra is the manager at Elixiba Byron Bay. The restaurant is offering takeaway and deliveries and giving free curries to essential workers.
Grace Fayra is the manager at Elixiba Byron Bay. The restaurant is offering takeaway and deliveries and giving free curries to essential workers.
Business

Eatery serving up curries of kindness during Covid-19 crisis

Liana Turner
14th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE its doors were closed temporarily for about a week due to Covid-19 and the associated restrictions, Elixiba Byron Bay has reopened for takeaways.

If you're a health or education worker, the eatery is offering curries for free.

Manager Grace Fayra said while this gesture would cut into their bottom line, it was well worth it.

"It was a decision from the management team and the owner of the business that providing this service for the community is so aligned with our values," she said.

 

Grace Fayra is the manager at Elixiba Byron Bay. The restaurant is offering takeaway and deliveries and giving free curries to essential workers.
Grace Fayra is the manager at Elixiba Byron Bay. The restaurant is offering takeaway and deliveries and giving free curries to essential workers.

"It does take a little bit out of our bottom line but we need to be present with what's happening in the world right now.

"We need to be able to support people in our local area to be able to strive and thrive through this time."

Elixiba has also joined Wowapps so customers can order online.

"I think it's been a moment for businesses to think about how we can be dynamic and adaptive … and still provide an amazing service to people," she said.

She said the pandemic had also presented a chance to "return to the essence of what Byron is and has been over so many years: a place of community and really connecting with each other".

The plant-based restaurant reopened on Good Friday with a different menu, involving grab-and-go meals and meal packs like "fill my fridge", "fill my freezer" and "feed my family".

Kombucha, Elixiba beer and house wine are available to take home with your meal.

"Every day we're doing our compassionate curry, that's $5," Ms Fayra said.

This curry changes daily; Monday it was dhal, on Tuesday it was a yellow curry.

"Everything's made fresh, everything's plant based and gluten-free as well," she said.

While people buying meals will help to support the business through this time, Ms Fayra said she had been "totally overwhelmed" to have some donate as well, in support of the free curries.

Elixiba is open noon-7pm Saturday to Tuesday. Deliveries are available Saturday and Tuesday.

byron bay business byron bay food coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 northern rivers business northern rivers community northern rivers food
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE: The best places to buy a burger in the Valleys

        VOTE: The best places to buy a burger in the Valleys

        Food & Entertainment We asked which shop sells the tastiest burgers in the region, here’s who you nominated

        Six-hour rescue mission for missing dementia patient

        premium_icon Six-hour rescue mission for missing dementia patient

        News Man gave loved ones a scare when he wandered from aged care facility in Laidley.

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        Teen tapping on car windows hit with $1300 COVID-19 fine

        premium_icon Teen tapping on car windows hit with $1300 COVID-19 fine

        News A teenager running “in and out of cars” in Gatton’s CBD has been slapped with the...