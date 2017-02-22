Easts Tigers get the best of Ipswich Jets at Laidley

BIG HIT: The Ipswich Jets defeated the Eastern Suburbs Tigers in their U18 clash but lost the next three games they played on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Before their seasons begin at the start of March, the Ipswich Jets and Eastern Suburbs Tigers of Brisbane had one final chance to test and tweak at Laidley on Saturday.

The two clubs contested their final pre-season fixtures at the Recreation Reserve.

Easts and Ipswich contested four games between their Intrust Super Cup, BRL, Colts and U18 Mal Meninga Cup teams.

It was the Tigers who got the best of the action, recording three wins out of the four games.

Although the Jets won the opening game of the day, their U18 side coming out on top 26-14, they would go on to lose the next three.

The Easts Colts were victorious 24-8, their BRL side had a comprehensive 46-16 win and, in the main event, Easts ran out 36-16 winners in the Intrust Super Cup encounter.

Jets CEO Jason Cubit said it was brilliant to see the local community come out to support the day.

"The Jets are very grateful for the support and assistance of the Laidley junior rugby league and the Valleys Dragons in staging our final trial for the 2017 pre-season at Laidley,” Mr Cubit said.

"It was a great afternoon of rugby league and well supported by plenty of families and the Laidley community.”

Although results didn't go their way it was only pre-season and the Jets were glad to be able to test themselves against top class opposition.

"They're obviously one of the biggest clubs in Brisbane, a really strong club and we're thankful for Easts coming out here to bring a game out to a country area like Laidley as well,” he said.

"During the season we play a lot of our games in North Ipswich and it's nice during the pre-season to bring a fixture out to one of country areas.”

The facilities were certainly up to scratch for the two clubs.

"It's one of the best country facilities around, the field is really well looked after... and with the new grandstand here and some of the new facilities as well,” he said.