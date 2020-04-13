Easter spirit lives on in streamed church services

THOUGH its doors remain closed due to the ban on public gatherings, the Gatton Baptist Church still spread the good word this weekend with a live-streamed Easter service.

Pastor Doug Beahan has embraced the new process, which the church has already been using for the last few weeks.

“Apart from glorifying and honouring God, which is what we’re there to do, we just want to keep people connected and keep them encouraged,” he said.

“What happens is that it becomes one way if we don’t encourage interaction. It’s about being connected. We were aware there were people who couldn’t go away this Easter, so we wanted to make it a little bit inviting for them as well.”

The Good Friday and Easter Sunday services brought in around 50-60 live viewers, and have raked in 150+ views on Youtube.

Live prayer requests and the like have been included in the streams to make them more interactive, and Pastor Beahan included a special request for the Easter service.

“We encouraged people to send in their selfies of themselves and their families in Hawaiian shirts,” he said.

“We got about 10 to 15 of those. The response was really good.”

He said the church was experiencing roughly the same number of live viewers during streams as would attend during a regular service.

“Some of the people who come to church aren’t technologically savvy. What we miss out with those folk we pick up with others,” he said.

“The ones who can’t, we try to follow up as best we can with a USB or disk with the service on it.”

This isn’t the only way the church keeps in touch with its patrons.

“Normally during the year you’d go to someone’s house for bible study, a cuppa and a chat, and we’ve worked on making those through the Zoom platform, and that’s been quite successful as well,” Pastor Beahan said.

“We try to do as much as we can to keep that face-to-face connection.”

The new approach will remain in place for the foreseeable future, but Pastor Beahan said he was doing everything he could to remain available to parishioners, to support them during this troubled time.

“We ask people to stay in contact if they’ve got concerns, or stresses, and people are doing that,” he said.

“They’re texting me, ringing me, emailing me. I want to encourage people to keep doing that, because that’s what we’re here for as a church family.”