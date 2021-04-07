EASTER ROADS: Lowood cops nab teen speeding 50km over limit

Lowood police have been left “disappointed” after issuing more than a dozen infringement notices across the Easter weekend, including to a teenager caught travelling at 123km/h in an 80-zone. Picture: FILE

Lowood police have been left disappointed with drivers, after issuing 16 infringement notices across the Easter weekend, including for a teenager caught travelling more than 50km/hr over the speed limit.

Lowood police officer-in-charge senior sergeant James Bromley said the first phase of the Easter Road Safety campaign began on April 1 targeting the Fatal Five Factors – speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, fatigue and distracted driving.

“Our aim is to reduce serious and fatal crashes on our roads during a time when we know that Queenslanders will be out and about,” senior sergeant Bromley said.

“Easter period coincides with the Easter school holidays which is generally one of the busiest periods on our roads.

“Speeding is a contributing factor in a large number of lives lost on Queensland roads.”

Police issued 16 Infringement notices to drivers for Speeding (8), Drive defective vehicle (4), Drive Unregistered Vehicle (1), Drive Uninsured vehicle (1) and Driver fail to maintain control of vehicle (2) in the Fernvale and Lake Wivenhoe areas.

Lowood’s top cop said it was disappointing to see that a young 17-year-old Highvale man was intercepted at Dundas in his vehicle travelling 123km/h in an 80-zone.

He was issued an infringement notice for $1245 and immediate high speed suspension.

Senior sergeant Bromley told motorists when travelling over Easter and school holiday period, remember that every decision you make on the road counts.

“Expect to see police anywhere, anytime when you’re on the roads over the Easter and school holiday period,” he said.

“There are still motorists that don’t get the message and continue to do the wrong thing our roads.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility but that starts with you.”