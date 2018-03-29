Menu
Easter meet marks major milestone for Marburg trots

ON TRACK: Action from the 2017 Marburg Showgrounds Easter Sunday trot meeting.
Lachlan Mcivor
HARNESS RACING: The Marburg trots will hit a major milestone on the weekend at their annual Easter Sunday meet.

The 2018 event will mark the first time the club has hosted a TAB race meeting in conjunction with Racing Queensland, UBet and Sky Channel.

Marburg Pacing Association president Scott Neaves said there was plenty of excitement heading into the weekend.

"It's a real opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer in terms of country racing and to demonstrate to Racing Queensland the value of country racing,” Neaves said.

"At the moment we race about once a month; hopefully by doing a good job we can encourage some additional funding (to have more regular meets).”

Neaves said the action on the track was guaranteed to be fierce, with $25,000 on the line in the final of the Oakwood Capital Goldstrike Series.

"One of the biggest things about Marburg is it's a track where you can be really close to the action,” he said.

"It's an opportunity to get close to the horses, enough to essentially feel the ground move.

"We always get a good crowd of local friendly people. It's just a very friendly country racing environment.”

Gates open at 11am on Sunday, races kick off at midday and the day will also include Fashions on the Field, kids' entertainment, a special appearance from the Easter Bunny and plenty more.

Topics:  easter sunday race day harness racing marburg pacing association scott neaves

