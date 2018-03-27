Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Easter feast for senses

Small vases of pretty pale flowers are perfect for a table centrepiece at Easter.
Small vases of pretty pale flowers are perfect for a table centrepiece at Easter. iStock
by bold, #text

Have you noticed Easter is emerging as a popular celebration with a real sense of occasion? Of course children hold the holiday close to their hearts (and stomachs), with the promise of lashings of chocolate and other Easter-themed sweets.

Traditionally in the Northern Hemisphere, Easter is synonymous with the season of spring. Pretty floral colours of soft pinks, sky blue, mint and pale lemon are used to style a table setting for an at-home brunch, though many of us now choose to have it later in the day with a lunch.

While we're heading into autumn in Australia, you can still embrace this sense of spring with your Easter- themed decorating. The good news is there is no need to spend big.

Small vases of pretty pale flowers are perfect for a table centrepiece. If you can't access fresh, pastel-coloured flowers, try strewing fresh greenery down the centre of the table. You can then add some painted eggs or beautifully covered chocolate eggs, artfully strewn through greenery on the table or piled up in pretty baskets or crystal bowls.

Bunting is now available at reasonable prices at most big stores. Choose the pale spring colours mentioned above. For other decor pieces, utilise items you already have, such as candles, tablecloths and napkins, preferably in spring shades.

Topics:  easter eggs flowers home decor pastels style table centrepiece

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners