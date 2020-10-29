Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Crime

East Lismore murder case: Fresh charges against woman

Liana Boss
29th Oct 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRESH charges have been laid against the person accused of murdering a Goonellabah woman.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, had already been refused bail on charges of murder and improperly interfering with a corpse.

Emergency services were called to a Rosedale Square, East Lismore unit on August 22 after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman's body.

Fresh charges of destroying or damaging property, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and assaulting police were brought before Lismore Local Court for the first time when the case was mentioned on Wednesday.

Ms Lewis sought to be excused from appearing before the court by video link.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the brief of evidence was still being prepared and asked the matter to be adjourned for eight weeks.

Mr Gradisnik said the fresh charges "are said to arise, or have arisen, when there were attempts to comply with a forensic procedure order".

Ms Lewis has entered no pleas at this stage.

The matter was adjourned to December 16 and Ms Lewis is expected to appear by video link on that date.

court crime murder natalie may lewis violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very scared’: The phone call every parent dreads

        Premium Content ‘Very scared’: The phone call every parent dreads

        News Family of Yeppoon Rd crash victim speaks out: Their agonising wait to learn if teen would walk again.

        DETAILS: Inland Rail and it will affect Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content DETAILS: Inland Rail and it will affect Lockyer Valley

        News TWO waiting loops for Inland Rail freight trains have been identified by rail...

        Three drunk drivers, one drug driver busted by Gatton cops

        Premium Content Three drunk drivers, one drug driver busted by Gatton cops

        News A DRIVER has blown twice the legal limit when stopped by police in Gatton. DETAILS...

        Skaters to benefit from local park upgrades

        Premium Content Skaters to benefit from local park upgrades

        News SKATING will be come safer and more enjoyable with park upgrades. Here’s the...