Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wildlife carer Kathy Silk with kangaroo joeys.
Wildlife carer Kathy Silk with kangaroo joeys.
Pets & Animals

Easing of restrictions puts animal lives on the line

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
5th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been only a few days since lockdown restrictions were eased in the region, but already local animal rescuers are getting more calls about animals being hit by vehicles.

Wildlife carer Kathy Silk and her daughter Stephanie have been continuing their work despite the pandemic emergency, and noticed a welcome reduction in the number of animals being hurt on the roads during lockdown.

That changed at the weekend.

“The benefit of the whole ordeal is that there is less traffic and therefore less road hits to attend. Dropping the level of quarantine, suddenly we’ve had at least one call a day for car hit,” Mrs Silk said.

“My hope is that people will look back on COVID-19 and realise the benefits it had on our environment and especially on our wildlife.”

Like many people, they have been forced to take additional measures to keep themselves and others safe on the job.

Normally when someone reports an injured animal, Kathy asks that they stay with or near the animal, to make it easier to find, and provide any additional information once rescuers are on the scene.

Social distancing requirements have limited how much contact she can have with people.

“When dealing with rescues, we ask that, where possible, social distancing is adhered to. If the animal is contained we ask that it be left somewhere safe or when we arrive, they place the container on the ground and back away the required 1.5m,” Kathy said.

“But I will always discuss any queries people have and listen to the information regarding the animal.”

Local vet surgeries have also adopted similar contactless approaches, and Mrs Silk said it has been challenging to deal with the reduced interaction with others who share her passion for animals.

“I have found the contactless approach really hard to deal with on a personal level, but I totally understand why it has to be this way,” she said.

“I’d say the biggest challenge is hoping that people are honest about their health as we put ourselves at risk every time we are called out.”

Anyone who finds injured or orphaned wildlife can contact Kathy on 0410 334 661 at any time.

covid 19 kathy silk wildlife rescue
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One injured in Murphys Creek Rd rollover

        premium_icon One injured in Murphys Creek Rd rollover

        News A MAN is in the hospital after he pulled himself free from the wreck of a single-vehicle rollover at the foot of the Toowoomba Range

        Local workers prioritised for dam upgrade project

        premium_icon Local workers prioritised for dam upgrade project

        Business The Somerset Dam Upgrade Community Reference Group had their most recent meeting...

        Youngster keeps up training in lockdown, ready for season

        Youngster keeps up training in lockdown, ready for season

        Soccer Jasper Griffiths has been making the most of coronavirus isolation by honing his...

        Redbacks waiting for season restart details

        Redbacks waiting for season restart details

        Soccer Men’s senior soccer had only just started when COVID-19 shut it down, but teams are...