Menu
Login
News

Earthquake shakes major Australian city

by WILL ZWAR

DARWIN has been shaken by an Earthquake in the early hours of this morning, with a 6.6 magnitude tremor hitting the Banda Sea.

The earthquake hit at 5.44am on Monday at a depth of 177 kilometres.

A number of buildings in the Top End shook, but there is not believed to be any damage.

The tremor, 700km from Darwin, was also felt in Palmerston, Kakadu and Tiwi, and comes just over a week after the region was rocked by Tropical Cyclone Marcus.

It is believed one call was made to police, asking if it was safe to go outside.

The quake follows a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the region on Sunday night.

Topics:  darwin earthquake editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Queen's Baton Relay is the chance to highlight local heroes

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

John O'Brien found a home in Gatton

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

Lockyer Valley choir seeking right balance

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

Local Partners