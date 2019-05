A MAN was taken to hospital this morning following an accident on the Warrego Highway.

At 5.28am, paramedics received reports of a single truckroll over at Hatton Vale on the Warrego Hwy.

Paramedics attended the scene where a man sustained minor head injuries.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier this week, another truck carrying livestock rolled in the Somerset region near Esk.