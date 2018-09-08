Menu
Login
Two women charged with drug offences after a routine traffic stop in Warwick.
Two women charged with drug offences after a routine traffic stop in Warwick.
Breaking

Early morning drug bust in Warwick

Peter Hardwick
by
8th Sep 2018 7:19 AM

A ROUTINE traffic stop in Warwick early this morning didn't end well for two women from New South Wales.

Warwick police report that police pulled over a car on Albion St in Warwick about 3.30am for a routine traffic check of the vehicle which had been driven from New South Wales.

However, suspicions arose while police were speaking with the 44-year-old woman and her 30-year-old female companion and a search of the car ensued.

During the search police allegedly found 12g of the amphetamine drug "ice", 10g of cannabis and drug related utensils.

The two women were each charged with possession of a dangerous drug above the schedule, supply of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

They were each granted bail and remanded to appear before Warwick Magistrates Court on October 3.

cannabis drug bust ice police toowoomba warwick
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    News It was after her last child completed high school when Merilyn found her purpose in life was to look after koalas and since then she hasn't looked back.

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    News Milk could cost you an extra 10c a litre

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    News Adults in the West Moreton Health region are dying prematurely.

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    News A record number of entrants competed across 13 different categories.

    Local Partners