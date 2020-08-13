Police probe early morning highway tragedy
One man has died in a fatal crash on the Warrego Highway early Thursday morning.
The single vehicle incident was reported on the Warrego Highway at North Tivoli just after 4am.
Police believe the man's vehicle collided with a barrier near the Mt Crosby Rd overpass, as he travelled east along the highway.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the tragedy.
Both east-bound lanes were blocked as a result, with police diverting traffic at the Mt Crosby Rd off-ramp.