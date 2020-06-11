Early-bird discount for overdue rates payers

RATES RELIEF: Somerset residents struggling due to Covid-19 are set to benefit from a concession to their overdue rates.

RESIDENTS struggling to pay their rates are set to receive a special rebate following a decision made by a regional council this week.

Somerset Regional Council has already taken major steps towards easing the burden on property owners and businesses by delaying the discount period for rates to May 28.

Despite the extension, and the fact Somerset’s rates are the lowest in southeast Queensland, hundreds of residents have failed to pay their rates for the past period.

From these, 493 have outstanding rates but did not owe any money for unpaid rates or charges from before the current rates were issued on February 25.

Recognising the hardship inflicted by recent natural disasters and Covid-19, Somerset Regional Council has this week decided to afford a special class concession to the 493 residents, who collectively owe $462,985 in unpaid rates.

The concession will be equal to the discount residents would normally receive on their rates if they were paid on time.

There is also some relief for those owing rates from past years, as in a previous meeting councillors chose to suspend all legal actions to recover rates until January, except in cases where a ratepayer owes more than $100,000.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke noted the discount was the latest in a range of measures implemented by the council to provide relief for residents.

She suggested it would be useful for a full list of discounts and other financial relief actions put into place by the council to be made available to the public, following allegations from some residents the council wasn’t doing its “fair share”.

Director of finance Geoffrey Smith said it was an option he would look at but the continuous nature of the coronavirus assistance actions taken by the council had made it hard to keep up.

“You’ve been building on this at every meeting so it’s been difficult to get it all together,” he said.

