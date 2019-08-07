Eagles soar into finals

AFTER a season of fun-filled matches and hard-won victories, the Brisbane Valley Eagles Under 9s players are on their way to the finals.

Based out of the Brisbane Valley Soccer Club in Lowood, the 15-strong Eagles fought their way to six wins so far during this season.

The team has a strong focus on being diverse and inclusive, and is made up of male and female players from schools throughout the district.

The players' parents are deeply involved in helping the team develop their skills and strategies.

Even the volunteer coach, Joshua Vanderwilt, is the father of one of the players.

Claire Moore-Carter, one of the parents involved with the team, praised the team's passion for the game.

"There's been an incredible improvement in the performance of the kids individually, and together as a team,” she said.

"Even though they are only eight and nine years old, they know how to dig deep and never give up.”

Some of the players who've been with the team the longest include Luan Pinto, "the engine in the midfield”, Connor Vanderwilt, "the rock wall in between the posts”, and Connor Ash, the team's lead scorer, with 14 goals so far this season.

Claire said everyone in the team played their part.

"We don't really have a stand out player as the team really does work so cohesively,” she said.

The side has one more game to play on Saturday, but is at second place on the ladder in its zone, so is guaranteed to go to the finals in September.