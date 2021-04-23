DV offender threw petrol at woman because she woke him up

A man who attempted to pour petrol on a woman through a window after she woke him up was on probation for drugs.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reason, pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the defendant was woken up by a female visitor on April 13 at a Depot Hill residence, tripped over a television, yelled at the woman to return to inside the dwelling and called her a 'dumb c--- sl--'.

He said the defendant, when the woman refused to go back inside, poured petrol out the window she was standing under, just missing the victim.

Senior Constable Rumford said the victim then ran out onto to the road.

He said the defendant then removed a glass pane from a window sleeve and threw it out the window.

Senior Constable Rumford said when police arrived, the television was on its side and items were scattered throughout the house.

He said the defendant made some admissions, including pouring the petrol out the window but claimed he was not aiming at the victim.

The defendant had a two-page criminal record.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the defendant lived with his mother as he was her carer as she had a heart condition, along with metal plates and bolts in her spine.

She said her client did have an issue with drugs and underwent counselling but did not find it helpful.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said he could come up with no other reason for the defendant to throw the petrol out the window except to throw it at the victim.

"The impact it may have on your mother is not going to stop me from sending you to jail," he said.

Mr Schubert sentenced the man to six months prison with immediate parole.