DV offender given opportunity to seek counselling

A man sent 35 abusive text messages to his former partner in breach of a domestic violence order.

A MACKAY man who sent a barrage of abusive and intimidating text messages to his partner less than three months after a protection order was issued has been given an opportunity to seek counselling.

A temporary protection order was issued on April 23 this year and the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given a copy a week later.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the man sent 35 text messages to the woman between July 4 and 7 that were emotionally abusive and intimidating.

Prosecutor David Epstein said text messages included "I hope you eat sh*t sl*t" and "ultimate sh*t c***".

The court heard the messages were over claims of cheating.

The man also sent messages saying, "nothing is ever forgiven, I hold a grudge forever", "mutts", "sneaky gutless dogs", what happens to a mutt that's no good, work it out" and "karma".

He pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and two drug-related charges.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Magistrate Damien Dwyer asked the man's solicitor Steven Hayles if he would like an adjournment so his client could seek counselling.

"(These are) pretty serious threats, Mr Hayles," Mr Dwyer said.

"It's very unsavoury language," Mr Hayles said.

The court heard it had "been a long time" since the man had been in court and Mr Dwyer said, "he obviously needs some assistance".

"What assistance he gets in the mean time will go a long way in my sentencing," Mr Dwyer said, adding he would delay the case for two weeks "in the first instance".

"Just to see what's happening."

Mr Dwyer suggested "Choosing Change might be the best one", which is a 16-week course.

The case was adjourned for two weeks to see if the man could get a place.