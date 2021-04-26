Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man douses house in petrol, threatens to set himself on fire

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th Apr 2021 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A Gold Coast man who allegedly doused himself and a house in petrol and threatened to set it alight in a domestic violence incident will appear in court on Monday.

Queensland Police, alongside paramedics and firefighters, were called to a house in O'Reilly Drive at Coomera at 9.30pm on Sunday after the disturbance was reported.

A QPS spokeswoman said officers found the man had "poured petrol throughout the house" in what is alleged to be a domestic violence incident.

In response, an emergency public safety declaration was put in place for a short time as officers attempted to defuse the situation. It was revoked by 11pm.

Investigations are ongoing, and the man, who is aged in his 40s, was transported to Southport Watchhouse. He is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on Monday with one charge of wilful damage.

Further charges are expected to be laid.

The man's partner was not physically injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.


Originally published as DV horror: Man douses house in petrol, threatens to set himself on fire

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        News Australia’s most decorated war hero has delivered a scathing attack on the Australian Defence Force and says a royal commission is “desperately needed.”

        Plainland lands additional doctor in remote training program

        Premium Content Plainland lands additional doctor in remote training program

        Community An additional doctor has been posted at a Plainland clinic, thanks to a regional...

        The execution of police officer Brett Forte

        Premium Content The execution of police officer Brett Forte

        Crime The execution of police officer Brett Forte

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Somerset region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Somerset region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet flying over the Somerset...